First Alert Weather: Sunday, March 15th, 2020 - Another warm and dry work week ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’ll be a mild night across the Suncoast with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 mph.
Patchy fog will develop mainly inland, which will reduce visibility by a few miles for the morning commute.
Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue tomorrow with temperatures running anywhere from 6-10 degrees above average. There will be a few clouds with a developing sea breeze along the coast during the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the mid 80s east of I-75.
Light winds will make it a nice day for boaters. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. The sunset is at 7:40 pm.