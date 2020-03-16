Ex-Florida gubernatorial candidate Gillum going into rehab for alcohol abuse

“This has been a wake-up call for me,” Gillum said in the statement. “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”