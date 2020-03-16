Drivers licenses in Florida set to expire extended for next 30 days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is issuing an emergency order extending all expired driver licenses for 30 days.
This includes drivers licenses and ID cards.
The executive order includes all ID cards and licenses that will expire between March 16th and April 15th.
In addition, officials are encouraging Floridians who are able to complete their driver license or motor vehicle transactions online to do so rather than in person.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.