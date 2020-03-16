Deputies searching for person responsible for meddling with multiple vehicles in a Bradenton neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a person who was caught on surveillance camera interfering with vehicles in a Bradenton neighborhood.
Deputies say that this incident took place in the 4200 block of 30th Lane East. He arrived in a dark-colored vehicle that was similar to a Nissan Cube or Kia Soul and he got out of the passenger side door before walking up to check vehicles with his hands covered.
According to deputies, he entered an unlocked vehicle before checking the door handles on other vehicles that were locked.
Deputies say that nothing was stolen out of the vehicle, but they would to speak to this person.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
