Deputies searching for missing 31-year-old man last seen in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing 31-year-old man who last last seen in Bradenton during the early hours of Monday morning.
Deputies say that Ray Wilson was last noticed 3:30 a.m. at his home in the 1700th block of 29th Avenue East. Reports say that he drove away from his home in a silver 2004 Dodge Ram truck with a Florida tag (6058JS) and before leaving he said that he may have intentions to harm himself.
Wilson was last observed wearing a camo jacket, black short sleeve t-shirt, gray cargo shorts to the knees, and black Adidas sandals.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
