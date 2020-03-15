Supervisor of Elections announces emergency polling places in response to concerns about Coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced emergency changes to polling place locations for 15 precincts for the Tuesday, March 17 presidential preference primary, due to concerns about the impact that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) could have on election day operations.
“Well have a great election! (We) will have ballots, everybody can check in as they normally do. We just have to be a little patient. You have to use your own judgment as far as hygiene and social distancing and just work with us as we move them to another location to have the same experience they would have and any other election day and it’s just going to be a new location.” explains Ron Turner.
Turner says he’s missing 10% of his staff for Election Tuesday and needed to make sure each polling precincts is staffed correctly.
"The number of poll workers that have chosen they can’t work on Tuesday. We had to take the staff that was in those other locations to try to reallocate them. To make sure we continue to have all the precincts voting and open on election day.”
Listed below are the Emergency Polling Place changes for the March 17th Presidental Preference Primary:
Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota
Moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Drive, Sarasota
Precinct 215, St Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota
Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota
Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice
Moving to New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice
Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
Precinct 501, Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey
Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Rd, Venice
Precinct 531, Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd, Venice
Precinct 533, South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Rd, Venice
Precinct 537, Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice
Precinct 539, Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice
Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice
OTHER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PERMANENT POLLING PLACE CHANGES
Precinct 106, Shining Light Church, 8500 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
Moving to New Life Lutheran Church, 8010 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
Precinct 421, Turtle Beach Recreation Building, 8918 Midnight Pass Rd, Sarasota
Moving to St Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Rd, Sarasota
Polling Location Name Change Only
Precinct 133, Grace Community Church, 8000 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
(Was formerly Grace Baptist Church, address unchanged)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.