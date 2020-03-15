First Alert Weather: Saturday, March 14th, 2020 - Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After many locations topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon temperatures will be slow to cool this evening. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for inland locations before midnight thanks to a developing sea-breeze along the coast. Otherwise, skies will become mostly clear with developing fog after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.
It’ll be bright and sunny tomorrow with afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 80s for inland locations. Winds will be light and variable throughout the day.
Overall, it’ll be a nice beach and boating day with winds out of the east turning north at 5 knots. Seas will be at 1-2 feet with a smooth chop on bay and inland waters.
