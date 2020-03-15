CDC recommends postponing gatherings of at least 50 people for the next eight weeks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that gatherings and events that consist of at least 50 people be canceled or postponed throughout the United States.
Examples of these types of gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, wedding and other types of assemblies.
According to the CDC, events of any size should only be continued if they adhere to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.
