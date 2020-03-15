Agriculture Commissioner activates children’s meals website in response coronavirus school closures

“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19," Fried said. "But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime. That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”