Agriculture Commissioner activates children’s meals website in response coronavirus school closures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agriculture Commissioner Nicole Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) activated their Summer Breakspot website.
On this website, families can find free meals for children under 18 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) school closures.
There are 934 active BreakSpot sites in the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Miami-Dade, Duval Franklin, Gichrist, Hamilton, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa and Seminole.
The number of locations are expected to increase as FDACS approves more BreakSpot site applications.
“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19," Fried said. "But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime. That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”
To find participating free meal locations nearby, Floridians can visit this website, enter their address, and search up to 50 miles close to their location.
