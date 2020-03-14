Weekend weather will be beautiful with warm temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather is going to be perfect for outdoor activities as high pressure will dominate our weather through the weekend and beyond.
Look for mostly fair skies on Saturday there may be a little patchy fog to start the day but it will quickly burn off and mostly areas will start off sunny with only a few clouds late in the day. Highs along the beaches will reach into the upper 70′s to low 80′s while inland areas will soar into the mid to upper 80′s.
Some inland Counties may see a heat index near 90 over the weekend.
Boating weather looks great for the weekend with winds out of the east to start the day followed by a west wind near the coast as the sea breeze kicks in.
Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters both Saturday and Sunday.
This beautiful weather will continue through all of next week with only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two mainly inland.
Enjoy!
