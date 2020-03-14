Spike in coronavirus cases: 2nd patient at SMH, 2 new cases in Manatee and 3rd death in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Late Friday night, Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced a second patient has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.
A presumptive positive case is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.
The patient is a 67-year-old woman from Manatee County who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, March 10, the same day as the hospital’s first coronavirus patient, a 70-year-old Massachusetts man.
Both patients were placed in isolation under the care of staff who’s been trained in appropriate infection prevent and control measures.
This now makes three patients within Sarasota County with coronavirus, the third being a 50-year-old New York man.
Late Friday night, the Florida Health Department released new numbers showing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Numbers went from 51 Florida residents and non-residents to 77, including two new cases in Manatee County, as well as a third death from coronavirus.
That brings the total number of known patients with coronavirus in Manatee County four.
There was also an increase in the number of Florida counties that have coronavirus patients. Though the vast majority of the new cases were centered in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the following counties now have positive cases: Alachua, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okaloosa, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.
Many of the new cases remain under investigation to determine how the patients contracted coronavirus, but a few have known origins, such as the Nile River cruise in Egypt, Port Everglades in Broward County, and international travel.
The Health Department says an earlier advisory about a possible case being connected to Daytona Bike Week 2020 was unnecessary. Further investigation showed the man, who had traveled from New York to Daytona, was isolated prior to attending the event.
However, there remains an advisory about a possible case associated with an EMS Conference in Tampa held from March 4 through March 6. The Health Department is recommending any person who attended the event and experiences possible coronavirus symptoms to contact their health care provider or county health department and self-isolate for 14 days.
At least four cases have been connected to Port Everglades and were associated with or employed by Metro Cruise Services, a company that greets cruise ship passengers. The Health Department is recommending any person who experiences possible coronavirus symptoms who traveled through Port Everglades to contact their health care provider or county health department and self-isolate for 14 days.
The Health Department is also advising Metro Cruise Services employees with any association to these cases to self-isolate at home and working with all employees who may have had contact to provide appropriate guidance and monitoring. The CDC also recommends that anyone with recent travel history on a cruise to monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider or county health department.
A list of cases provided by the Florida Health Department involving Florida residents (as of 1am March 14) is below:
- Manatee, 63, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Hillsborough, 29, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Santa Rosa, 71, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 75, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 65, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Lee, 77, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Lee, 77, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Charlotte, 54, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Okaloosa, 61, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Volusia, 66, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Manatee, 81, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 67, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Volusia, 60, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 69, Female, No Known History of International Travel
- Nassau, 68, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Collier, 73, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Collier, 68, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Collier, 64, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Pinellas, 67, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Pinellas, 64, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Pasco, 46, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Miami-Dade, 56, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 70, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Lee, 57, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 65, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 61, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Seminole, 68, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Palm Beach, 73, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Palm Beach, 74, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Sarasota, 50, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Sarasota, 70, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Alachua, 24, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Volusia, 70, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Duval, 83, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Clay, 57, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 28, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 25, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 68, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 36, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Hillsborough, 49, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Lee, 77, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Miami-Dade, 42, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Osceola, 54, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Miami-Dade, 51, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Manatee, 67, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Manatee, 62, Female, No Known History of International Travel
- Volusia, 29, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Palm Beach, 59, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Palm Beach, 65, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Miami-Dade, 42, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Miami-Dade, 77, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 59, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Miami-Dade, 37, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Miami-Dade, 39, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 20, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 83, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 41, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 20, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 19, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 22, Female, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 19, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 58, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Miami-Dae, 43, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Palm Beach, 37, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
Positive Cases of COVID-19
70 – Florida Residents
6 – Florida Residents Diagnosed and Isolated Outside of Florida
7 – Non-Florida Residents
Deaths
3 – Florida Residents
Number of Negative Test Results
478
Number of Pending Test Results
221
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring
365 – currently being monitored
1413 – people monitored to date
People Under Public Health Monitoring: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials.
*Florida Cases Repatriated: The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.
Presumptive Positive: A Presumptive Positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.
Confirmed: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC.
International Travel
U.S. Department of State – Global Level 3 Health Advisory
The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.
CDC Guidelines
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow CDC guidelines, summarized below:
- Level 3 Travel Advisory: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department or health care provider.
- Level 2 Travel Advisory and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and they should call ahead to a health care professional or their county health department before seeking treatment.
- According to CDC, a cruise ship is defined as a passenger vessel involving the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed settings.
- For more information regarding current CDC travel advisories related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider or local County Health Department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact, unless they are experiencing an emergency.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from areas or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the County Health Department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
Nile Cruise Advisory
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled to Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States, and if ill, immediately contact their CHD or health care provider. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including 11 positive cases in Florida.
Port Everglades Advisory
The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.
- The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
- The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
- The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.
- The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.
- CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.
COVID-19 Public Website and Call Center
Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
What You Should Know
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local CHD and mention their recent travel or close contact.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the CHD. The health care provider will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
