Robots helping kill germs in isolation areas at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

A germ fighting robot at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is helping disinfect isolation areas where patients waiting to be ruled for COVID-19 are being treated.
It’s standard for hospitals to follow a very rigorous cleaning procedure.
But now that more people are coming in with symptoms into hospital in Sarasota and Manatee counties many of the hospitals ABC 7 spoke to say they're reinforcing rigorous infection prevention protocols.
Hospital officials are bringing in reinforcement after isolation rooms at Sarasota Memorial Hospital have been cleaned.
This robot has a powerful Ultra-C violet light that helps disinfect a room almost 100%.
“The company that makes Tru-D does not claim that this will treat COVID-19 or eliminate COVID-19 because of course there’s not enough data on that right now. However, in the past, Tru-D has been shown to be very effective against other corona viruses,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokeswoman, Allison Warren.
The Tru-D has been used for five years at SMH for various reasons.
While hydrogen peroxide is a big part of their cleaning procedure but this robot serves as an extra disinfection layer.
“We’re doing everything we can to disinfect our rooms and to assure the hospital is as clean as possible,” said Warren. She says Tru-D has been kept very busy and is always off to its next mission.
Warren says for the past few days they've had around 30 people in isolation awaiting results on COVID -19 testing.
Doctors Hospital says they can't release the number of patients awaiting test results or in isolation. Blake Medical in Bradenton told ABC 7 the same thing.
As for Manatee Memorial, we’re waiting for their response on the matter.