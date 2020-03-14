25 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 2 from Manatee County

The Florida Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
State officials say a 68-year-old Florida resident passed away in California due to COVID-19.
In a release, the DOH said from the 25 case two of them were Manatee County women.
A 67-year-old Manatee County woman tested positive and health officials say it’s a travel related case that is associated with domestic travel.
The other Manatee County patient is a 62 year old woman and the case is not travel related.
That now makes a total of four Manatee County people testing positive in the last two weeks. There are also two Sarasota County cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the other cases reported by the DOH:
The latest numbers (as of 1:55 AM March 14) are below:
Positive Cases of COVID-19
70– Florida Residents
6– Florida Cases Repatriated*
7 – Non-Florida Residents
Deaths
3 – Florida Residents
Number of Negative Test Results
478
Number of Pending Test Results
221
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring
365 – currently being monitored
1413 – people monitored to date