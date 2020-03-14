25 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 2 from Manatee County

A county by county breakdown of where the 25 cases diagnosed today are from:



-9 in Broward Co.

-6 in Miami-Dade Co.

-3 in Palm Beach Co.

-2 in Orange Co.

-2 in Manatee Co.

-1 in Volusia Co.

-1 in Osceola Co.

-1 non-FL resident diagnosed in Alachua Co.