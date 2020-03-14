25 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 2 from Manatee County

By Daniela Hurtado | March 14, 2020 at 2:02 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 2:05 AM

The Florida Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

State officials say a 68-year-old Florida resident passed away in California due to COVID-19.

In a release, the DOH said from the 25 case two of them were Manatee County women.

A 67-year-old Manatee County woman tested positive and health officials say it’s a travel related case that is associated with domestic travel.

The other Manatee County patient is a 62 year old woman and the case is not travel related.

That now makes a total of four Manatee County people testing positive in the last two weeks. There are also two Sarasota County cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the other cases reported by the DOH:

County AGE/GENDER TRAVEL?
Orange County 41, Female Under Investigation
Osceola County 54, Male Under Investigation
Miami-Dade County 51, Male Under Investigation
Volusia County 29, Male Close contact with traveler
Non-FL resident diagnosed in Alachua County 69, Male Visiting from Europe
Palm Beach County 59, Female Travel related/ Domestic Travel
Palm Beach County 65, Male Travel related/ Domestic Travel
Miami-Dade County 42, Male Under Investigation
Miami Dade County 77, Female Under Investigation
Broward County 59, Male Under Investigation
Miami-Dade County 37, Male Travel related (Europe)
Miami-Dade County 39, Female Under Investigation
Broward County 20, Female Travel related (Europe)
Broward County 83, Female Under Investigation
Broward County 41, Male Under Investigation
Broward County 20, Female Travel related (Europe)
Broward County 19, Female Travel related (Europe)
Broward County 22, Female Under Investigation
Broward County 19, Male Travel related (Europe)
Broward County 58, Male Under Investigation
Miami-Dade County 43, Male Under Investigation
Palm Beach County 37, Male Under Investigation

The latest numbers (as of 1:55 AM March 14) are below:

Positive Cases of COVID-19

70– Florida Residents

6– Florida Cases Repatriated*

7 – Non-Florida Residents

Deaths

3 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

478

Number of Pending Test Results

221

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

365 – currently being monitored

1413 – people monitored to date