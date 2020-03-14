Nathan Benderson Park cancels scheduled events; Sarasota County Fair is cancelled too

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park announced that the Sarasota-Bradenton ITU Triathalon Festival, scheduled for March 14-15, that included the Sprint Triathlon Panamerican Cup, Junior North American Championships and PATCO Paratriathlon Panamerican Championships. It has been postponed.
“The safety of all athletes, event staff, officials and the community at large remains the highest priority for ITU, PATCO, USA Triathlon and SANCA,” the ITU said in a statement.
The other event at NBP canceled is the U.S. Olympic Rowing Trials. It was scheduled for next weekend, March 21-22.
After consultation with the U.S. Olympic Committee and local health officials, USRowing has postponed the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing I, and will not run a National Team event for the next 30 days.
Also, people expected to walk into the Sarasota County Fair just to find out it was canceled on Friday afternoon.
The Fair said they would open Friday, March 13th at 2 pm despite Sarasota County saying not to, for health concerns.
The Sarasota County Fair released a statement on the cancellation in a Facebook Post.
