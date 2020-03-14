Florida to still provide children meals as schools close

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s low-income children will still be able to get the free and reduced-cost meals even though their schools are closed because of new coronavirus.
State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Saturday that the state and its school districts are making plans to continue feeding 2 million low-income children.
Plans include letting children take meals home or even using school buses to deliver food. To reduce contact, up to a week’s worth of food might be provided.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the state now exceeds 60 with almost half in neighboring Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Two have died.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.