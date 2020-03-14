Deputies searching for missing 37-year-old woman

By ABC7 Staff | March 14, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 11:51 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday morning in Bradenton.

Deputies say that Angela Paver was last seen walking away from Centerstone near 26th Street East in Bradenton around 4:40 a.m.

According to deputies, she could possibly be in or headed to the Newtown area in Sarasota County.

Paver was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

