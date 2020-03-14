Deep cleaning underway at Manatee County schools

As schools go into spring break districts across the Suncoast are stepping up cleaning measures because of COVID-19.
In an effort to keep the coronavirus away custodial staff has all hands-on deck.
The Manatee County School District is taking extra measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 at school’s county wide.
Friday custodial staff at schools in Manatee County started deep cleaning with an approved CDC spray.
“This will kill two kinds of coronavirus,” said the head custodian at Stewart Elementary School, Rober Velez. The head custodian at Stewart Elementary is referring to, Avistat-D, a spray disinfectant cleaner.
“You spray whatever you want to clean, let it sit for two minutes, after that we wipe everything with clean water, and then ‘no more virus around!’,” said Velez. Their mission is to wipe down everything an extra step further.
“The surfaces aren’t just in the classrooms, they’re also in our common areas, cafeterias, media centers as well as our playgrounds,” said the Manatee County maintenance director, Todd Henson.
Custodial staff say their priority is keeping the children safe to prevent a domino effect from happening.
“It’s a lot of pressure to be honest with you because you don’t want something to go wrong because something you did wrong.
And I don’t want it to happen at our school, I hope it doesn’t happen at any of our schools,” said Velez.
Custodians are wiping down a clean slate for when everyone returns from spring break.
Sarasota County school district representatives say they’ve also increased cleaning.
Governor Ron DeSantis announce earlier this week his efforts to prepare the Florida educational system for a transition to online learning if schools were to close for an extended period of time because of Covid-19. School Districts like the one in Manatee County already have a plan in place.
"There is an eLearning plan for Pre-K all the way through 12th grade. It can be accessed through our format, which many of our parents already have access to. And we have very simple instructions on how,” said Manatee County Deputy Superintendent, Genelle Zoratti Yost.
As for the school district in Sarasota County, they’ve also sent out a survey to find out if all students have access to a computer with internet at home.