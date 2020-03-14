Chalkboard Champion: Unsung hero of the hallway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Guidance counselors are often the unsung heroes in the schools but often times goes unrecognized.
Melissa McFall is a counselor at Booker High School and the newest Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.
“A lot of times guidance counselors are overlooked. She connects with kids, she builds relationships, she makes sure they get the things that they need. She’s just a great person,” said Assistant Principal Merlin Schenk.
Schenk nominated McFall for the award and said she had made a big difference in the short time she has worked at the school.
McFall says she often spends her own money to buy students water bottles and agendas to help them be ready for school.
“One of the biggest factors of resiliency in success in school is actually having a positive relationship with an adult who cares. Just that factor alone is so huge actually,” she said.
