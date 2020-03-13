82-year-old woman dies after being hit by delivery van in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 82-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a delivery van in downtown Venice.
Police say Sally Boerschel was crossing Tampa Avenue in the crosswalk Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a 2019 Ford Transit E250 van turning east from southbound Nokomis Avenue.
Boerschel was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
At this point, no charges or citations have been filed against the driver, but the accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-486-2444.
