Search underway for missing boater in South Lido Beach

Law enforcement is looking for a missing boater from South Lido Beach.
Officers say they got the call around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday of a single vessel accident.
The Fish and Wild Life Commission, Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have been working together in the search.
FWC representatives couldn’t tell us the age or gender of the victim.
“One subject was put in the water and is currently missing. A search is underway,” said FWC spokesperson Adam Brown.
Brown couldn’t specify what they meant by put in the water. Investigators couldn’t tells us if the missing person fell off the boat or was swimming.
FWC says the investigations is underway and can’t say if alcohol was involved or if anyone on the boat was wearing a life vest.
Officers will continue their search throughout the night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.