Sarasota Memorial and Manatee Memorial restrict hospital visitors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two of the largest hospitals on the Suncoast are restricting visitors in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect vulnerable populations from the pandemic.
Effective Friday at 6pm at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, no more than two visitors will be allowed per room and no visitors under the age of 13 will be allowed. Anyone with a cough or fever will not be allowed to visit a patient. For patients in isolation, all visitors are restricted and asked to utilize video calling apps.
At Manatee Memorial Hospital, visitation hours have been limited to 12pm-6pm and visitors will be screened before entering. Only two adults per patient, per day will be allowed into the hospital.
Visitors who have had a fever, cough, sore throat or body aches or who have been in contact with someone with these symptoms are asked to not visit Manatee Memorial and instead use a video calling app.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Blake Medical Center are also screening visitors but have not announced any further restrictions at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.