Sarasota County Fair among major events canceled, Van Wezel rescheduling performances, see more here

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a move officials say is designed to help slow the spread of coronavirus, Sarasota County announced Thursday that all events, county- or privately-run, over the next 30 days with an expected attendance of 250 or more people at county facilities will be canceled.
Officials say this begins on Friday, March 13. A list of events will soon be made available at scgov.net . Shortly after that announcement, the City of Venice took action, canceling all special events through May 1.
Then Friday, the City of Sarasota said its declaring a local public health emergency and strongly advising any event within the city limits being held on or before March 20 that may attract more than 250 people to cancel. At the same time, new special events will not be permitted within the City of Sarasota until further notice.
The Van Wezel, which is owned and operated by the City of Sarasota, is suspending and rescheduling performances through March 31.
The City of North Port followed suit, canceling upcoming events, both public and private, with a projected attendance of 250 or more through April 30, 2020
Officials say they hope these actions slow down and reduce transmission of coronavirus among all age groups, but particularly shield those in over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.
Here is a list of known cancellations thus far:
- Sarasota Jazz Festival
- Sarasota Farmers Market
- Saturday Farmers Market at Venice City Hall
- Dali Family Saturday and Garden Music Series at Selby Gardens
- Sarasota World Dance Festival
- PATCO Paratriathlon Panamerican Championships, Sprint Triathlon Panamerican Cup and Junior North American Championships
- Venice City Bicycle Rides and Historic Bike Tours
- Venezia Park and Grand Homes Walking Tours
- Concerts at the Centennial Park Gazebo in Venice
- Walk in Pinebrook Park in Venice
- Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- University Town Center Art Fair
- Sarasota County Fair
- Sarasota Orchestra - all performances from March 13-24
- Van Wezel - suspending, rescheduling performances through March 31
- Walk MS Sarasota at Nathan Benderson Park
Here is a list of postponements:
- Sarasota World Dance Festival - new date TBD
- 2020 ITU Sarasota-Bradenton ITU Triathlon World Cup and the Sarasota-Bradenton ITU Paratriathlon World Cup - new date TBD
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Holmes Beach - new date TBD
- Sarasota Film Festival - new date TBD
- U.S. Olympic Rowing trials at Nathan Benderson Park - new date TBD
Here is a list of program changes:
- Lucky Leprechaun 5K and Festival - festival is canceled, but 5K has become a virtual run
Officials say county staff continue to disinfect communal and high-touch areas, including library computer stations, SCAT buses, customer service stations and more. They’re urging community members to follow guidelines from the Florida Health Department and CDC, including:
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cough into the sleeve of your shirt and dispose of used tissues.
- Avoid sharing food and drinks with others.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unclean hands.
The Sarasota County Fair previously stated it will move forward this weekend, but it came under intense pressure. The fair, as well as the grounds and Robarts Arena, are not county-owned facilities. The Sarasota Agricultural Fair Association, Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit, is responsible for the fair, property and buildings.
But Sarasota County officials said they advised organizers against moving forward with the fair and removed all of their employees from the fair because that advice was not followed.
Shortly after 2pm Friday, the Sarasota County Fair told ABC7 they would be closing after the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office moved to remove all personnel from fair operations.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.