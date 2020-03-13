Sarasota County, City of Venice canceling events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a move officials say is designed to help slow the spread of coronavirus, Sarasota County announced Thursday that all events, county- or privately-run, over the next 30 days with an expected attendance of 250 or more people at county facilities will be canceled.
Officials say this begins on Friday, March 13. A list of events will soon be made available at scgov.net . Shortly after that announcement, the City of Venice took action, canceling all special events through May 1.
Officials with Sarasota County and the City of Venice say they hope these actions slow down and reduce transmission of coronavirus among all age groups, but particularly shield those in over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.
Officials say county staff continue to disinfect communal and high-touch areas, including library computer stations, SCAT buses, customer service stations and more. They’re urging community members to follow guidelines from the Florida Health Department and CDC, including:
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cough into the sleeve of your shirt and dispose of used tissues.
- Avoid sharing food and drinks with others.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unclean hands.
Note: the Sarasota County Fair has previously stated it will move forward this weekend. The fair, as well as the grounds and Robarts Arena, are not county-owned facilities. The Sarasota Agricultural Fair Association, Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit, is responsible for the fair, property and buildings.
