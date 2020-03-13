Police: Florida governor candidate in room where crystal meth was found

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Gillum is the former Tallahassee mayor and ran for governor in 2018. He’s not charged with any crime.
The Miami Herald reports police were called to the Mondrian South Beach, where paramedics were treating a 30-year-old Miami man for an apparent heart attack. There were two other men in the hotel room, one of whom was Gillum, and officers say they found three clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.
The Miami Beach police report says Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically.
Gillum said in a statement that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs but had too much to drink.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.