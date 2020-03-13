Local school districts prepare in event classes move online

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With some other states extending spring break or moving classes online for grade school children, local school districts are getting prepared.
In Sarasota County, the district is asking parents to complete a survey to identify their technological needs. While in Manatee County, the district says their IT and curriculum teams are firming up their plans in the event that classes move to online learning.
Manatee County says many of their students are used to logging into their student portal to access their assignments and the transition would be more intensive for teachers and staff.
That's one reason the Florida Department of Education is partnering with Florida Virtual School to help teachers prepare in districts across the state.
Florida Virtual School is a statewide public school district offering more than 190 courses to children from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Department of Education has an immediate goal to train 10,000 teachers statewide on the Virtual Teacher Training for COVID-19 course being offered online with Florida Virtual School support.
Florida Virtual School says superintendents must provide a list of teachers they would like to offer the training to. The Department of Education is offering a $200 stipend to teachers to take the six-hour course.
