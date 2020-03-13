Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will be closing through the end of the month, starting at the close of business Sunday. The Walt Disney Company announced those steps Thursday in a statement saying the decision was made "in an abundance of caution" to protect guests and employees amid the new coronavirus outbreak. The decision came hours after the announcement of the planned closure of Disneyland in California. Additionally, Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday and continuing through the end of the month, according to the statement. Florida's health department announced 15 more cases late Thursday night, bringing the statewide total to 42 cases.