Jabil: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Friday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.
The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.13 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
Jabil shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 23%. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.
