First Alert Weather: Warming this weekend but rain remains scarce

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and sinking air expands over Florida this weekend. The effect of this will be to continue our light easterly winds and limited upper air moisture. The sensible weather for the Suncoast will feature warmer weekend temperatures and fewer inland rain showers. There may be some light inland fog tomorrow morning but it will not be wide-spread. The upper air pattern will build high pressure aloft over Florida and weather systems approaching the state will be pushed around the edge of Florida while heavy rain is possible across parts of the Deep South. With this pattern, the Suncoast stays dry into late next week.