Even warmer for the weekend and no real threat of rain

On the beach expect things to be a little cooler but still warm. Should be great beach weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Winds will be out of the SE throughout most of the day and then a little sea breeze will develop each afternoon near the coast. With the water temperature in the upper 60′s the air moving in from the Gulf will keep the beaches a little cooler but still very nice.