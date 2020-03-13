Even warmer for the weekend and no real threat of rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Spring has sprung here along the Suncoast. In fact it will feel more like summer for inland areas this weekend as temperatures soar into the upper 80′s well inland and the heat index will be in the low 90′s.
On the beach expect things to be a little cooler but still warm. Should be great beach weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Winds will be out of the SE throughout most of the day and then a little sea breeze will develop each afternoon near the coast. With the water temperature in the upper 60′s the air moving in from the Gulf will keep the beaches a little cooler but still very nice.
Great boating weather can be expected as well over the next several days with light winds and calm seas.
Expect to see generally mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds later in the afternoon. There is a very small chance for a few low topped or light showers late in the day due to the warm temperatures and the sea breeze interaction in our inland communities.
Looking at the long range forecast next week there will be a couple of storm systems which will be moving through the mid Atlantic coast states which will swing a couple of cold fronts toward north Florida. These fronts will not have a chance of moving through our area but they will weaken the high pressure system that will be controlling our weather and may weaken it just a little.
This will allow for a little better chance for a few scattered showers to develop inland late in the day. We could use the rain as we are now at a 4 inches below average.
Otherwise get out and enjoy the weather it will be nice, warm and rain free.
