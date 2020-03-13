Coronavirus outbreak forcing cancellation of pro and college sports games

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It’s pretty disappointing, it is fun to hang out here,” said Brett Springer.
The gates to Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota and other spring training facilities across the country are now closed . Springer and his group just traveled in from Baltimore to see the Orioles in action this week. The coronavirus outbreak cutting spring training short by a few weeks and the season will be delayed by at least two weeks.
“You’re in an open air environment, I really think the chances are pretty low," said Springer. "At the same time I can see why they are taking precaution.”
One major sports league after another suspending their seasons. That includes the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, the XFL, pro tennis tour, the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and most college sports. NASCAR says it will hold their next two races without fans. The PGA Tour will do the same.
“This is something out of a movie and you don’t expect it to happen in real life, but that’s the randomness of the world we live in," said Mark Cuban, Owner of the Dallas Mavericks. "And so it’s stunning but we are where we are and we have to be smart in how we respond.”
In addition, general admission for this weekend’s Grand Prix St. Pete has been cancelled, the Australian Grand Prix has been called off and a positive case of the coronavirus has been identified at the popular Daytona Bike Week. Fans are now being told they can’t attend the races. Back in Sarasota, Dean Murges and his family love attending spring training games. He understands the widespread concern but is still a little upset with all the cancellations.
“I’m sad, I was just going to take my daughter to the game against the Blue Jays, it’s disappointing to say the least,” said Murges.
