AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl in Pinellas County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 16-year-old girl missing from Pinellas Park, Fla.
Jada Burrell is 5′2″ and 130 pounds with black hair with blue extensions and brown eyes. She was last seen on the 7700 block of 62nd Street in Pinellas Park wearing a pink shirt with white sleeves, black leggings and sandals.
She may be in the company of 17-year-old Eshunn Cummings, who has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jacket and black shorts.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.