Warm weather continues with a slight risk of a stray shower

For Thursday we will see some patchy fog during the first couple of hours of daylight and then this will burn off revealing mostly sunny skies through much of the day. The winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph followed by a sea breeze or west wind during the mid afternoon. This sea breeze will keep things a bit cooler at the beaches but still nice. The high near the water will be in the mid to upper 70′s while inland areas away from the sea breeze will reach into the low to mid 80′s.