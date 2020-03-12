Warm weather continues with a slight risk of a stray shower

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm spring weather to continue for a while has high pressure remains in control over Florida. This means we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures running about 5-10 degrees above average. The average high is 76 degrees for this time of year and the low 56.
For Thursday we will see some patchy fog during the first couple of hours of daylight and then this will burn off revealing mostly sunny skies through much of the day. The winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph followed by a sea breeze or west wind during the mid afternoon. This sea breeze will keep things a bit cooler at the beaches but still nice. The high near the water will be in the mid to upper 70′s while inland areas away from the sea breeze will reach into the low to mid 80′s.
There is a slight risk of a few scattered light showers inland during the late afternoon.
This forecast will stay the same through the rest of the work week and then slightly warmer weather can be expected for the weekend.
The boating forecast looks great with light winds less than 10 kts. mainly SE with a W wind later in the afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with mainly smooth water conditions.
