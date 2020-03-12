Sarasota Jazz Festival ends early over coronavirus concerns

“We’re canceling because of the governor’s statewide recommendation that large gatherings be canceled,” said Ed Linehan, festival managing director and president of the Jazz Club of Sarasota, the festival’s sponsor. “There have been cancellations worldwide, including the state of Florida and the Sarasota area. We were poised for our biggest festival ever, but we’ve decided to err on the side of safety. We made this very difficult decision out of concern for our patrons and musicians, as well as for our neighbors throughout the community.”