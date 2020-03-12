Residents in Sarasota, Manatee counties can call local health line if they have coronavirus symptoms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - About a week after the Manatee Health Department established its health line for coronavirus, the Sarasota Health Department is following suit.
Both health lines are available for residents of their respective counties to help answer any questions about the coronavirus and serve as a first stop before residents go to their doctor’s office.
“Calling the health department ahead of time allows us to coordinate with the health care system to assure appropriate infection control measures in our community,” Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie said. “It also meets the guidelines laid out in Section 3 of the statewide Declaration of Public Health Emergency issued on March 1.”
Experts are available from 8am until 5pm, Monday through Friday. They’ll be able to interview callers to determine if they’re at risk for having coronavirus.
- If you’re in Manatee County, call 941-242-6649
- If you’re in Sarasota County, call 941-861-2883
Coronavirus symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. You’re at greater risk of getting coronavirus if you’ve been in close contact with anyone who has it or traveled to a country or area where it’s widespread.
The State Department of Health is also running a hotline for anyone who believes they may have coronavirus. If it’s after-hours, call 866-779-6121. That line is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For the latest details on coronavirus in Florida, including case counts, prevention tips and more, visit: www.flhealth.gov/covid-19 .
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.