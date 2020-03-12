Health officials provide update, 27 Florida residents now with positive coronavirus cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Health Department announced another positive coronavirus case, this time in Seminole County.
Health officials say the 68-year-old man traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020. Previously, the Health Department advised anyone who had traveled on that cruise to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to the United States after several passengers developed symptoms, including two other cases in Florida.
There are three cases that remain under investigation to determine how the patients contracted coronavirus, but the Health Department now says their earlier advisory about a possible case being connected to Daytona Bike Week 2020 was unnecessary. Further investigation showed the man, who had traveled from New York to Daytona, was isolated prior to attending the event.
However, there remains an advisory about a possible case associated with an EMS Conference in Tampa held from March 4 through March 6. The Health Department is recommending any person who attended the event and experiences possible coronavirus symptoms to contact their health care provider or county health department and self-isolate for 14 days.
At least four cases have been connected to Port Everglades and were associated with or employed by Metro Cruise Services, a company that greets cruise ship passengers. The Health Department is recommending any person who experiences possible coronavirus symptoms who traveled through Port Everglades to contact their health care provider or county health department and self-isolate for 14 days.
The Health Department is also advising Metro Cruise Services employees with any association to these cases to self-isolate at home and working with all employees who may have had contact to provide appropriate guidance and monitoring. The CDC also recommends that anyone with recent travel history on a cruise to monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider or county health department.
A full list of cases involving Florida residents is below:
- Manatee, 63, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Hillsborough, 29, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Santa Rosa, 71, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 75, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 65, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Lee, 77, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Lee, 77, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Charlotte, 54, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Okaloosa, 61, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Volusia, 66, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Manatee, 81, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 67, Male, No Known History of International Travel
- Volusia, 60, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 69, Female, No Known History of International Travel
- Nassau, 68, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Collier, 73, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Collier, 68, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Collier, 64, Female, Known History of International Travel
- Pinellas, 67, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Pinellas, 64, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Pasco, 46, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Miami-Dade, 56, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Broward, 70, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Lee, 57, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 65, Male, Travel History Under Investigation
- Broward, 61, Male, Known History of International Travel
- Seminole, 68, Male, Known History of International Travel
Positive Cases of COVID-19
27 – Florida Residents
5 – Florida Cases Repatriated*
3 – Non-Florida Residents
Deaths
2 – Florida Residents
Number of Negative Test Results
301
Number of Pending Test Results
147
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring
476 – currently being monitored
1230 – people monitored to date
People Under Public Health Monitoring: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials.
*Florida Cases Repatriated: The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.
Presumptive Positive: A Presumptive Positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.
Confirmed: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC.
International Travel Advisory
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow the new CDC guidelines, summarized below:
- Level 3: Recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your county health department or health care provider.
- Level 2 and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your county health department or health care provider.
- For more information regarding current CDC travel advisories related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
Nile Cruise Advisory
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including two positive cases in Florida.
COVID Public Website and Call Center
Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
What you Should Know
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local county health department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the county health department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.