First Alert Weather: Warm days continue with a decreasing rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to drive our weather. For those that like the warm weather then this is your week. Highs will climb to upper 70′s near the coast, low 80′s between near the interstate and mid 80′s well inland. These temperatures are about 3 to 5 degrees above average. The coast will be cooler because it will get a sea breeze for the next few days. The sea breeze will bring a small chance for showers to inland locations. We are seeing an almost 4-inch deficit in rainfall, so any rain we get is good.
High pressure will move closer to us over the weekend. This will reduce our rain chances even more and showers will become even more isolated. Rain chances may go up just a bit later next week as a back-door cold front stalls out just to the north of us.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.