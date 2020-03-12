First Alert Weather: Warm days continue with a decreasing rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to drive our weather. For those that like the warm weather then this is your week. Highs will climb to upper 70′s near the coast, low 80′s between near the interstate and mid 80′s well inland. These temperatures are about 3 to 5 degrees above average. The coast will be cooler because it will get a sea breeze for the next few days. The sea breeze will bring a small chance for showers to inland locations. We are seeing an almost 4-inch deficit in rainfall, so any rain we get is good.