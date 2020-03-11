State universities in Florida moving classes online over coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though campuses will remain open, you won’t see students at state universities in Florida. Classes are moving online in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a statement released Wednesday, the State University System of Florida said that “it has become clear that to protect the students and the residents of our state, proactive rather than reactive guidance to universities is necessary.”
Effective immediately, all universities have been directed to transition to remote classes as soon as possible. They also stated the following:
- UNIVERSITIES WITH STUDENTS CURRENTLY ON CAMPUS State universities with students who have returned from spring break, which includes Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, and the University of Florida, should implement a process to transition to remote instruction immediately and encourage students to return home for at least 2 weeks. Each university will provide detailed information to their students, faculty, and staff at the earliest possible time regarding this transition.
- UNIVERSITIES WITH STUDENTS ON OR GOING ON SPRING BREAK State universities with students who are currently on spring break or about to be on break should direct their students to NOT return to campus for at least 2 weeks following the conclusion of spring break. This includes students at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and the University of West Florida. Each university will provide detailed information to their students, faculty, and staff at the earliest possible time regarding this transition.
The State University System of Florida says all universities will continue to provide essential services, such as dining, counseling, health and library services, on a limited basis or remotely. Universities with clinical and non-classroom based programs will be communicating directly with students.
As for residential housing, each university is being told to develop a plan to provide accommodations for students who need assistance or must remain in place.
The State University System of Florida says it will continue to monitor guidelines from the CDC and provide expanded guidance if need be.
