School district staff members and health department official discuss coronavirus with the Manatee County School Board

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One after another, from staff members from the Manatee County School District to the Manatee County Health Department, they addressed the school board on the proactive steps being taken in keeping the 58,000 students and staff safe from the coronavirus.
“We are going through a pretty regimental process of wiping down the buses multiple times a day as well as facilities," said Dr. Scott Hopes, a Board Member for Manatee County Schools. "During Spring Break there will be a deep cleaning.”
The school district is working closely with state and local health officials on getting constant updates. Mikaela Boelkins and her mom Melissa attended tonight’s meeting. The junior at Southeast High School says she’s happy to see the school district taking on a potential coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s definitely necessary to take a lot of precautions because this is something we haven’t seen in past," said Boelkins. "However I feel that for the information what we know and what we we’ve been given, the school board and local health authorities are doing a great job.”
One school board member tells us a nurse who had contact with a patient recently had kept her children from going to school in Manatee County. Health officials are encouraging parents to keep their kids from school if they are showing symptoms such as a fever. They also are urging people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer. Melissa Boelkins, who is a registered nurse says she’s not too worried about her kids going to school.
“I’m personally not that concerned because we’re dealing with the flu season and that’s much more of a concern," said Melissa Boelkins. "I feel like we’re prepared.”
For coronavirus updates for the Manatee County School District, you can log onto https://www.manateeschools.net/.
