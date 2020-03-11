New coronavirus threat: Florida limits nursing homes visits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is placing limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state, bidding to protect those most at risk from a new strain of coronavirus.
DeSantis said that adult family care homes, long-term care facilities, and adult group homes have also been temporarily prohibited from visitations from certain individuals.
The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting those facilities. He took that step a day after eight more people in Florida tested positive for the virus.
“Florida will and must take every step to prevent real and potentially fatal threats to our elderly and senior populations, and those with underlying health conditions,” Mary Mayhew, Secretary, Agency for Health Care Administration said.
The governor noted that most of the infections stem from international travel.
The governor’s order came as public universities across the state were closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction. To find out more about state universities moving classes to online courses click here.
DeSantis said in his press conference that updated numbers revealed a total of 28 positive results for coronavirus in Florida. 21 of those cases were diagnosed in Florida, five cases were Floridians who are isolated outside of the state and remaining two cases are the two people who have passed away from the virus.
More than 300 people have tested negative for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 while another 147 test results are pending.
