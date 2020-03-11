Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman have been arrested after parking and remaining near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida without permission. Palm Beach police say the man and woman were charged Tuesday with trespassing after warning and resisting without violence. Police say the man and woman drove a pickup truck onto the resort's property after being warned not to and then refused to leave. After they were taken into custody, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to make sure the vehicle wasn't dangerous. It was then removed from the property. Trump was not in Florida at the time.