Florida to receive over 27 million dollars from CDC in support of coronavirus response

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of and Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday that Florida will be receiving over $27 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This is a part of a $560 million award the CDC will be issuing to all state and local jurisdictions in the nation in support of responses to coronavirus.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response," Robert R. Redfield, M.D., CDC Director, said. "The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most. These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
To view the list of the CDC’s funding actions to jurisdictions, visit this website.
For more information about the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website.
