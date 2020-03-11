First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry weather continues with little chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds across the deep south and Florida over the next 7 days. This means a sinking dome of dry air helping to squash the rising air needed for showers. The only chance for rain would be in inland areas with the sea breeze collides with a general east wind. Not much moisture to work with so the amount of rain will be minimal. Temperatures will climb a degree or two each day and put us in the mid 80′s by the weekend. The dry weather will continue into next week.
With the high-pressure ridge building over the Suncoast our winds will be lighter. It will be very nice boating weather with the cooler waters and light chop. The UV index is now up to an 8, which is very high.
