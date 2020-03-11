First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry weather continues with little chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds across the deep south and Florida over the next 7 days. This means a sinking dome of dry air helping to squash the rising air needed for showers. The only chance for rain would be in inland areas with the sea breeze collides with a general east wind. Not much moisture to work with so the amount of rain will be minimal. Temperatures will climb a degree or two each day and put us in the mid 80′s by the weekend. The dry weather will continue into next week.