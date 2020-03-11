Events around the nation rescheduled due to Coronavirus but not at Nathan Benderson Parl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two major sporting events are coming to Sarasota, the ITU Triathlon, and the U.S. Olympic rowing trials. Some athletes will be coming from other nations and despite Coronavirus concerns, they are ready...
“Each of these athletes and their National Federation’s had their own medical staff. And again, you have International governing body who is really governing what is the protocol in athletes entering. Where they can enter from and so forth”. says, Stephen Rodriguez who is the CEO and President of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Inc. (SANCA), that operates Nathan Benderson Park.
At least 2,500 people are expected to take part in the Triathlon, and a thousand of them are athletes. Even though other venues and events have been canceled, these here at Nathan Benderson Park will go on as planned.
21-year-old Rebecca Naughton is participating in Friday’s triathlon. Naughton says her only main concern about coronavirus was traveling on a plane.
“Most of the precautions while traveling especially a lot of those are coming in the airplane. Making sure everything is clean before we sit down. I know a lot of people have brought there on Lysol wipes just trying to wash our hands and stay healthy”. says Naughton.
The Sarasota-Bradenton ITU Triathlon and Paralympic starts Friday, March 13th to the 15th. For more information click here
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic rowing trials start on March 17-22. For more information is click here
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.