Warm weather continues with a small chance for a shower

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is no wonder why folks flock to the Suncoast this time of year it’s beautiful! Florida will live up to its reputation as a warm weather destination all this week as temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80′s each day.
Spring breakers will be delighted to know that high pressure will keep skies generally fair during most of the week with some cloudiness developing each afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in and we see some convergence set up with an east to southeast wind prevailing and colliding into the the west coast breeze late in the day.
There will be an occasional shower or two each afternoon with a few sprinkles but not much more than that. Most of the morning and early afternoon skies should be generally sunny.
For Wednesday expect temperatures to start off in the low to mid 60′s and warm into the upper 70′s near the beach and low 80′s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SE through much of the day at 5-10 mph. We will see those winds switch around to the west late in the day near the coast as the sea breeze kicks in.
Expect similar conditions on Thursday with only a 10% chance for a late day shower or two otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low 80′s.
By Friday high pressure will build in at the surface and upper reaches of the atmosphere which will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80′s. This warm weather will continue through the weekend as high pressure will dominate.
Boating weather looks great as well with seas generally 2 feet or less and winds staying below 10 kts. each day.
