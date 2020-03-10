Suncoast couple concerned about COVID-19 cancels their cruise trip scheduled to leave Saturday

In a fight to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus, the CDC is recommending anyone who has recently traveled on a cruise to monitor their health for 14 days.
At the same time, there are now three people in South Florida with ties to Port Everglades that have COVID-19.
The CDC says older adults and anyone with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at an increased risk.
An elderly couple on the Suncoast says they’re disappointed with the smooth jazz cruise organizers for not canceling or postponing the trip in light of the current health risks.
The couple and more than a dozen of their friends have been planning since the fall of 2018 to take their trip. Their cruise ended before it even started.
"If I go out on that cruise ship, that’s a gamble, that’s like gambling with my life,” said the Suncoast passenger who canceled their cruise trip.
He asked not to be identified and that’s why we’re not showing his face or name. The man says he’s over 70 and his friends and wife are all in their 60s.
“There probably is one age group that is supporting the cruise industry. The senior citizens. So if they’re looking for a way to kill the industry, this is it. When you’re not being sensitive to what is staring us in the face.”
The former passenger says he’s disappointed with the cruise line and production company for not canceling the 7-day trip scheduled to leave on Saturday.
Your Suncoast News called the entertainment cruise productions number to talk to a representative about their plans to keep passengers safe during the cruise and we were on hold for nearly an hour before an agent told ABC 7 they’re set to sail on Saturday and have taken precautions.
In a statement this week the Cruise Lines International Association said they’ve adopted enhanced screening measures like doing temperature screening on travelers.
The CDC’s page advises vulnerable individuals to avoid crowded places, non-essential travel and “especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.”
As for the Suncoast couple and their friends they're trying to get a refund since they decided it wasn't worth the risk.
The man we spoke to told us his doctor advised him not to get on the ship because of his health.
An agent with the company sponsoring the jazz cruise told ABC 7 this afternoon that if a traveler has insurance and they’re canceling because of a medical reason they’ll be fully reimbursed depending on their policy.
We’ve reached out to the executive director of the sponsoring company but haven’t heard back yet.