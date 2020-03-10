Sarasota County Fair taking precautions against coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A member of the executive board for the Sarasota County Fair says it will start as planned this Friday.
Sarasota County Agricultural Fair Association Inc. Vice Chair Dale Oswalt tells ABC7 that the fair will go on as scheduled from March 13-22. The fair will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and increasing the number of hand sanitizers throughout the fairgrounds.
The amusement company at the fair has also increased the number of hand sanitizers and wipes throughout the midway.
The fair begins this Friday, March 13 at 2pm and runs through March 22. You can find more info and ticket prices here.
