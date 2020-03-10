Officer involved in crash that killed Sarasota philanthropist couple fired; investigation found speeding, camera violations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Longboat Key Police officer who was involved in the fatal accident last December that claimed the life of a well-known Sarasota philanthropist and his wife has been fired following an internal investigation.
The internal investigation was ordered in early February by Chief Peter Cummings and focused on the December 18 accident that claimed the lives of the Baranciks as well as Officer Jeffrey Vogt’s driving history.
Investigators reviewed Vogt’s driving history during the three months prior to the deadly accident and say they found more than a dozen incidents where Vogt went more than 75 miles an hour while responding to incidents, including several where he did not have his emergency lights on while going at high speeds.
Town police procedure dictates that officers cannot go more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and only during ideal driving conditions.
Town police procedure also dictates that officers must use their video recording device during the entire incident, considered emergency mode, until the officer’s involvement ends or until continued recording won’t provide additional evidence, such as in cases of waiting for a tow truck for a disabled vehicle. If the video recording device is disabled, an officer must give a brief explanation before turning it off.
But investigators say they found more than a dozen incidents where the video recording device was turned off with no explanation while Vogt was still in emergency mode, responding to incidents and traveling at high speeds.
Vogt met with investigators on February 18 and was provided all of the videos reviewed. He told investigators he would turn on his emergency lights to pass vehicles while responding to incidents but would then turn them off after passing, which is also when he turned off his video recording device. He told investigators that after he passed a vehicle, he was no longer in emergency mode.
But investigators say there were several times Vogt’s lights remained activated even though he had deactivated his video recording device. In all, they say they found 21 incidents of Vogt going more than 30mph over the posted speed limit, 24 times Vogt deactivated his video recording device while responding to incident, and six times he turned off his video recording device during traffic stops.
Based on what investigators found, Vogt was fired from Longboat Key Police on March 5. The full investigation is below:
Sarasota Police were responsible for the investigation into the crash that killed the Baranciks. They found that around 6pm on December 16, Vogt was driving south on the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive while responding to a fire call. Vogt’s emergency lights were on, but not his siren, as 91-year-old Charles Barancik was exiting a private residence in his Tesla.
Police say construction equipment obscured Barancik’s view, including a backhoe and water trailer in the grass at the edge of the roadway, as well as a horizontal drilling machine a little further north next to the sidewalk with the drill shaft still in the ground. Police found at least two employees and two residents, one of whom was Barancik, had previously complained about the location of the equipment.
Police say Vogt was traveling at 84mph before hitting the brakes and, though he tried to steer away, his SUV hit the Tesla while traveling at 55.4mph.
Barancik was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 83-year-old Margery Barancik, was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital under a trauma alert with serious injuries. She passed away the following day.
Police say their investigation concluded Barancik was at fault in the crash for violating the right of way of the patrol car.
Charles and his wife established the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation in 2014, a private, family foundation in Sarasota that creates initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond. The foundation has donated to dozens of local organizations in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment, and medical research, including Harvest House, Asolo, Forty Carrots, UnidosNow, JFCS, and All Faiths Food Bank.
The couple quietly donated more than $50 million before their life was tragically and abruptly taken in a car crash on Longboat Key days before Christmas.
“Many people, when they lose their loved ones, it’s harder to continue on with their legacy," said Rebecca Barancik, the daughter-in-law of Chuck and Margery. "We’re very lucky that Margie and Chuck left us with the means to continue to do great works.”
The Foundation’s primary focus is on mental health, education and creating new opportunities for families, yet the Baranciks’ were one of the first to support the vision for a new Bayfront, too.
“They gave almost $1 million in capital endowment, to enable us to transform," explained A.G. Lafley, Founding CEO of the Bay Park Conservancy. "To preserve, enhance, restore and ultimately sustain this Mangrove Bayou that’s behind me.”
“We take the mangroves for granted almost. They’re not very showy like all of our beautiful flowering plants and our oak trees that are huge and you can’t avoid them. It just reminded me of Margery and Chuck, the way they very quietly, very humbling worked to make a difference in this community,” said Rebecca Barancik.
Murray Devine, a spokesperson for the Barancik Foundation, says the family was touched by the community’s response. They ask the community to pay homage to the couple by donating to a charity of their choice – it’s what Charles and Margery would want.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.