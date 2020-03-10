First Alert Weather: Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 - Another mild day ahead with a slight chance for a stray shower

SARASOTA, FLA. (WWSB) - A high pressure in the Atlantic continues an onshore flow and could drive one or two stray but short-lived showers from the east coast throughout the day. Any rain that we see today or tomorrow will be very light with totals only a few hundredths of an inch at best. Otherwise, expect another dry and mild afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low 80s.
Temperatures will be slow to cool during the evening hours with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with winds shifting to the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
An upper level ridge will strengthen over the region throughout the week allowing our warming trend to continue. Highs will approach the mid 80s by the the weekend.