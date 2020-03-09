Warm weather to stick around through the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure off the SE U.S. will keep us warm through the next 7 days. In fact looking at the long range forecast up to 10 days we should be staying nice and warm here for a while.
Tuesday morning we see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Look for a nice day Tuesday and not as windy as it was on Monday. The high should be near 80 most everywhere, upper 70′s on the beach. Winds will be out of the E/SE at 10 mph and a sea breeze developing later in the afternoon near the coast.
Wednesday look for more of the same as a cold front fades to our north and we stay under the influence of the ridge. Look for this to last through Sunday with generally partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 each day and lows around 60.
