Two students excluded from school in Sarasota County due to contact with coronavirus patient

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two students have been excluded from school in Sarasota County by the Florida Department of Health after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus.
The school district alerted parents to the situation around 1:30pm Monday, noting that currently both students are well, the health department says the risk of getting coronavirus remains low and the contact did not happen in Sarasota County, where there is currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Both students will undergo monitoring and if they do not develop the illness they will be released by health officials and allowed to return to school.
The district said, “For the safety and privacy of the two excluded students and their families, DOH and Sarasota County school district officials will not be disclosing which school(s) these students attend.”
Below are the latest numbers from the Department of Health on coronavirus cases:
COVID-19 Testing Results
- 18 Florida cases (17 Florida residents)
- 12 diagnosed in Florida
- 5 diagnosed and isolated in another state
- 1 confirmed positive non-Florida resident isolated in Florida.
- 115 tests in state results pending
- 140 negatives
- 1,104 people monitored to date
- 302 of 1,104 are currently being monitored
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 will remain in isolation until they test negative.
